Jaylon Johnson switches to No. 1 for 2024 season

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson signed a new contract earlier this year and he will play the first season of the deal with a new number.

The Bears announced that Johnson will wear No. 1 this year. Johnson wore No. 33 for his first four seasons in Chicago, but is moving back to the number he wore while in college at Utah.

Johnson is not the only Bears player changing numbers. Wide receiver Tyler Scott will wear No. 10 and give up No. 13 to new teammate Keenan Allen. First-round pick Caleb Williams wore the same number at USC, but the quarterback showed off his No. 18 Bears jersey at an introductory press conference last week.

Running back D'Andre Swift will wear No. 4 after wearing No. 0 with the Eagles last year while safety Jonathan Owens will wear No. 36. Owens wore No. 34 with the Packers last year, but the Bears retired that number in honor of Walter Payton.