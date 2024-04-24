Jayden Daniels: I'm blessed to go wherever I'm called

Quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to be one of the first players drafted on Thursday night and recent days have featured speculation that he might prefer to go somewhere other than to Washington with the second overall pick.

Daniels fueled some of that with comments about how much he liked playing for Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce when Pierce was an assistant at Arizona State — Daniels played for the Sun Devils before transferring to LSU — and the notion was the subject of questions for Daniels at a pre-draft event in Detroit on Wednesday. Daniels was asked about outside perceptions that he'd like to go to another team.

“I’m blessed to go wherever I’m called," Daniels said, via Sam Fortier of the Washington Post. "Whoever calls my phone, [when the] commissioner gets up and says my name, I’ll be blessed, and they’re going to get my all.”

A followup asked specifically if he'd be OK with being drafted by Washington and Daniels said "100 percent" while noting that he wants to go as high as possible in the first round. Daniels and everyone else will learn the answer to that question in a little more than 24 hours.