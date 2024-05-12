Jayden Daniels excited to work with new OC Kliff Kingsbury in Washington

When the Washington Commanders selected Jayden Daniels with the second pick in the 2024 NFL draft, many were salivating at the prospect of the 2023 Heisman winner teaming up with Kliff Kingsbury, who was recently hired as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Kingsbury — previously a head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and at Texas Tech — spent the 2023 season as an offensive analyst at USC, but he’s back in the NFL this season.

And while he won’t be exactly importing his air raid offense to DC, Daniels recently said he’s excited about the prospect of working with Kingsbury, adding that his scheme is a good fit.

“It’s different from the air raid,” Daniels said, per On3’s Matthew Brune. We’re not going to throw the ball 50 times per game. Kliff is open minded. Having conversations with him about what I like and how we can make the offense better. I like his scheme, honestly. It suits me and we have to evolve with the times and keep a balance on offense with those athletes out there.”

Daniels was at his best at LSU when he was able to open things up with the offense spread out wide, and Kingsbury’s system in Washington should allow him to do more of the same at the next level.

