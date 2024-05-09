Jayden Daniels breaks silence on what he feels ASU should have won in his time there

Jayden Daniels reflected on his time with Arizona State football during an "All Facts No Breaks" podcast episode with Keyshawn Johnson of FOX Sports.

Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was the starting quarterback for the Sun Devils from 2019-2021, before transferring to Louisiana State. The four-star recruit (per 247Sports) out of Cajon High School in San Bernardino, California won the Heisman Trophy with LSU in 2023. His time at Arizona State did not yield the same results.

Daniels completed just 62.4% of his passes at ASU compared to 70.2% with the Tigers. He averaged 8.3 yards per pass attempt with ASU, and 8.4 adjusted yards per pass attempt. He averaged 9.4 yards per pass attempt with LSU, and 10.6 adjusted yards per pass attempt.

LSU won 10 games in each season he played quarterback for them. ASU never won more than eight in a season quarterbacked by Daniels, and once went 1-2 before a consolation Pac-12 matchup after the COVID-19 shortened season ended, to bring the team to just 2-2. Johnson and Daniels talked about how many players who played with Daniels at ASU went on to be drafted to the NFL.

Ten of Daniels' teammates at ASU have been drafted. Some graduated from the program and then went to the NFL; such as Brandon Aiyuk and Jack Jones. Some were like Daniels, transferring from the program and then going to the league; like Rachaad White and Ricky Pearsall.

On the show, Daniels looked back at these groups of players and reflected on what he feels they should have accomplished (video tweet courtesy of Anthony Totri of PHNX Sports):

Former ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels on playing with guys like Rachaad White, Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall at Arizona State.



"We should've been Rose Bowl champions, Pac-12 championships, we had the talent." pic.twitter.com/cOxwvdhHAV — Anthony Totri (@Anthony_Totri) May 8, 2024

It is tough to gauge truly how much talent the teams Daniels was on had. While 10 teammates have been drafted to the NFL, the team's recruiting rankings from 2019 to 2021 ranked 29th, 24th and 53rd in the country, respectively per 247Sports.

Perhaps there were some high-end players on the team, but not enough depth. For instance, Oregon was the only team in the Pac-12 to win both a Pac-12 championship and a Rose Bowl during Daniels' time in the Pac-12. Their recruiting rankings per 247Sports from 2019-2021 were seventh, 13th and sixth in the country, respectively.

Like most stories, there are two sides to it. It is especially difficult to evaluate because in Tempe, Daniels himself averaged 1.9 yards per carry less than his 6.3 yards per carry number at LSU. He also scored 45 total touchdowns at ASU in 29 games to 78 total touchdowns in 26 games at LSU.

Regardless, Daniels feels strongly about his perspective. The team compiled an 18-12 record from 2019-2021, when 11 future NFL draft picks were donning the Maroon and Gold.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Jayden Daniels on time with ASU: 'Should've been Rose Bowl champions'