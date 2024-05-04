Jayden Daniels was always Dan Quinn’s guy

The Washington Commanders did an excellent job of concealing their intentions regarding the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Even though word leaked weeks before draft night that Washington was leaning toward LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Commanders continued to have everyone guessing.

Would it be Drake Maye, Daniels, or J.J. McCarthy?

The answer was Daniels, and according to general manager Adam Peters, the choice had been made for a while. However, things appeared murky for a short bit when Daniels and the other quarterbacks came to Ashburn for a group top-30 visit.

This didn’t sit well with Daniels, leading some to speculate the Heisman Trophy winner didn’t want to play in Washington.

Wrong.

After some miscommunication due to some strange Twitter likes by Daniels’ agent, things were quickly smoothed over.

So, what did Daniels think after meeting with the Commanders?

In an excellent piece from John Keim of ESPN, Daniels reportedly told his agent after the top-30 meeting, “I’m Quinn’s guy.”

To back up what Peters said about the pick being Daniels for a while, Quinn gave everyone a clue back in February during an appearance on the “Sports Junkies.”

When asked to play word association with the top quarterback prospects, Quinn called Daniels a “game changer.” While he said positive things about Caleb Williams, Maye and McCarthy, it was clear Daniels was the guy.

At the time, some believed Quinn, like Peters, was perhaps being intentionally misleading. He wasn’t.

Daniels was always “Quinn’s guy.” But, most importantly, he was always Peters’ guy, too.

