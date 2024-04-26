Commanders GM Adam Peters: We knew it was Daniels for a long time

Shortly after the Washington Commanders selected LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL draft, general manager Adam Peters joined the “Pat McAfee Show” to discuss the pick.

McAfee kicked off the conversation, asking Peters how he was doing.

“Doing great, how you guys doing,” Peters asked. “I’m doing a lot better now, I can tell you that.”

While there were many rumors that Washington liked Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy, the pick was always going to be Daniels.

“It was a process, and I think that’s what I learned from the guy next to you (Bill Belichick), just being process-oriented, we wanted to get through everything before we settled on a decision, but we knew this one for a long time.”

Adam Peters: “It was a process but we knew that it was gonna be Jayden Daniels for a long time.”

As for the Top Golf silliness, Peters explained why he chose that process for the top-30 visit and what he learned about Daniels.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire