Jay Williams explains how Joe Tsai should respond to Kevin Durant

In a meeting with Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai, superstar Kevin Durant gave his organization an ultimatum: find a trade or fire embattled head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks.

Details of the meeting were reported on Monday, and set off a firestorm of social media activity across the NBA world. In a tweet, Tsai indicated that he’s standing behind his staff, writing that the front office and coaching staff “will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets.”

Should the Nets cave to Durant’s demands? According to ESPN’s Jay Williams, Tsai should stand firm and “call KD’s bluff,” hoping to find some middle ground with his superstar player.

“Just because you make an ultimatum doesn’t mean that I need to abide by it…. If I were Joe Tsai, in my opinion, I would call KD’s bluff. Because at the end of the day, I think KD loves the game of basketball, and I’m curious to see to what extent KD is willing to go to in order to not be on this basketball team. I might find middle ground with Steve Nash, to a degree, I might say ‘hey, let’s find a way to talk this out. Who are the better, other candidates you can bring to the table for Steve Nash?'”

List

NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant's demands for Joe Tsai

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire