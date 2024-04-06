Jay Simpson | 'Go bring home the big trophy'

Apr. 6—As Purdue was holding off Tennessee on Sunday to book its first trip to the Final Four since 1980, Jay Simpson and his kids were glued to the TV. "When they won," the former Champaign Central and Purdue basketball standout said, "we were all excited so we had to play our favorite get-hype song 'Get In With Me' by BossMan Dlow." We caught up with Simpson, who played for Matt Painter, ahead of Saturday night's national semifinal game pitting the Boilermakers and North Carolina State in Glendale, Ariz.

Painter has taken grief for his early NCAA tournament exits. What would you like to tell him?"It's finally paying off. All of the hard work, the tough losses, the lessons ... on behalf of myself and other alumni, we are extremely proud of you, Coach! Go bring home the big trophy."

What makes him a better coach than his critics contend?"His ability to stick to the game plan and not get rattled when adversity hits. He's one of the most poised coaches in the game and he's consistent with everything."

How about those Purdue fans?"There are no better fans in the world. They stick with you through ups and downs and treat you like family even after basketball. My career ended early and I still get major love from Purdue fans whether it's via social media or in person at Mackey Arena."

Can you believe it's been 44 years since Purdue has reached a Final Four?"Just thinking back on all of the great teams and players we've had come through during that time period is mind-blowing. We should definitely have more appearances, but we are going to make it count this year. I feel it in my soul."

Why hasn't the Big Ten won a national title since 2000?

"The best players leave school early to pursue their professional dreams, so teams are constantly rebuilding."

What are you wearing on Saturday night?"My 2012-2013 Purdue game jersey while my kids wear the practice jerseys. My whole household will be suited and booted in Purdue gear."

Are your kids more Purdue fans or Illinois fans?"As of now, my kids are more Purdue fans but they still love Illinois. Their mother graduated from Illinois and even did some sideline reporting for the men's and women's basketball teams, so they have a little of both in their blood. I wouldn't be surprised if they turned out to be more of Illinois fans as they get older, though."

If they win it all, how are you celebrating?

"We'll meet them in West Lafayette to celebrate with the whole community. There's absolutely no way we're missing out on that! We will be at the parade for sure."