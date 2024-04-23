Jaxson Robinson declares for the NBA Draft

Brigham Young Cougars guard Jaxson Robinson (2) drives against Texas Tech during the Big 12 conference championship in Kansas City, Mo., on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Texas Tech won 81-67. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Jaxson Robinson has made his decision.

The Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year award winner has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, he announced via social media Tuesday.

Thank you God 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/wXcIV1DUoh — JAXSON ROBINSON (@Robinsonjaxx) April 23, 2024

Despite primarily coming off the bench this past season, Robinson led the Cougars in scoring at 14.2 points per contest across 33 total appearances, shooting 42.6% from the field and 35.6% from deep.

Robinson will attempt to be the first BYU player selected in the NBA Draft since Jimmer Fredette was taken 10th overall in 2011.