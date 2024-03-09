What Jax State football coach Rich Rodriguez said about new helmet communication rules

JACKSONVILLE − With the new helmet communication rules in college football, Jacksonville State football coach Rich Rodriguez put out a bold claim about what it could do for his offense.

"I think its going to be good. For us, it maybe will help us go a little faster at times," Rodriguez said.

The Gamecocks were one of the fastest offenses in football last season, running a play around every 20 seconds — or sometimes even faster. The potential for a high-flying offense made the games fun to watch, as the Gamecocks averaged more than 400 yards and 30 points per game.

QUARTERBACKS: What Rich Rodriguez said about Jacksonville State football quarterbacks at the start of spring

PRACTICE OBSERVATIONS: What we saw at Jacksonville State football's first spring practice, quarterback competition update

The new rules will allow for coaches to talk directly to the quarterbacks' helmets. The rule itself hasn't been officially put in place, but the Gamecocks aren't the only ones ready to test it, as other in-state schools have gotten their technology, unlike Jax State.

"I think it's been long needed," Rodriguez said. "I don't know if we'll get ours before the end of spring; I hope we do. If not, we'll have to rep it during August. I think it's long overdue and something that our league is deciding to go to."

Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him at MDonaldson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: What Jax State football's Rich Rodriguez said about new communication rules