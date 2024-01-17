Jasson Dominguez, Spencer Jones headline six Yankees prospects on Baseball America's latest Top 100 list

The Yankees farm system continues to receive recognition as it has produced six of the top 100 prospects in major league baseball, according to Baseball America’s latest list.

Up from Baseball Prospectus’ 2014 list, where three Yankees prospects made it, Baseball America’s rankings range from players who have already had a cup of coffee in The Bronx to those who haven't yet gotten the call.

Here’s where Baseball America has the Yankees prospects ranked for 2024:

Jasson Dominguez: No. 16

Spencer Jones: No. 46

Everson Pereira: No. 67

Roderick Arias: No. 68

Austin Wells: No. 71

Chase Hampton: No. 72

Yankees fans should already be familiar with three of these names. Dominguez, Pereira and Wells all played for the Bombers last season and made an impact in a variety of ways.

Dominguez, who made BP’s list of Yankees prospects at No. 39, launched four home runs and drove in seven runs before an elbow injury cut his season short.

Pereira, who was not on BP’s list, was called up in August to help a battered Yankees outfield. While he’s the prospect who had the longest time in the majors last season, the right-handed hitter struggled at the plate. He slashed just .151/.233/.427 with zero home runs and 10 RBI across 27 games.

Wells, who also didn’t make BP’s list, became the Yankees’ third catcher when he was called up in September. He struggled at the plate when he first got to the Bronx, but the 24-year-old finished strong, hitting three home runs in his final five games.

Jones, who came in at No. 16 on BP’s list -- and was at the top among Yankees prospects -- was ranked second in the organization in the eyes of BA, but the towering outfielder remains the prize of the Bombers’ farm system. Jones slashed .267/.336/.444 with a .780 OPS while hitting 16 home runs and driving in 66 runs last season. It’s unclear where Jones will begin his 2024 season.

Arias is a name Yankees fans might not be familiar with, but is highly regarded as evidenced by his ranking in BA’s list this season. The shortstop was MLB Pipeline’s No. 1 prospect out of the 2022 international class and the Dominican product dominated Rookie ball last year.

In 27 games, Arias slashed .267/.423/.505 with a .928 OPS while mashing six homers and driving in 26 runs.

And finally, Hampton rounds out BA’s rankings of Yankees prospects. The Yankees’ top pitching prospect was ranked No. 56 on BP’s list but remains a top 100 prospect in all of baseball.

Hampton finished 2023 in Double-A and will likely be promoted to Triple-A at some point this season.