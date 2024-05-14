Jasson Dominguez begins rehab assignment in Single-A Tampa on Tuesday

Jasson Dominguez, the Yankees’ exciting 21-year-old top prospect, will finally start in a professional game again after suffering a right UCL tear and undergoing Tommy John surgery in September of last year as he begins a rehab assignment with Low-A Tampa on Tuesday.

As noted by manager Aaron Boone over the weekend, the outfielder will DH in his first game back and will continue to do so for the first two weeks of his rehab before getting back on the field.

Although still considered a prospect, Dominguez already has major league experience after his late-season call-up last year where he impressed mightily after hitting four home runs in just eight games to go along with a .980 OPS before he got injured.

Before his big league promotion, the switch-hitter nicknamed “The Martian” slashed .254/.367/.414 in Double-A with 15 home runs in 109 games in 2023 before getting promoted to Triple-A where he didn’t stay long after tearing the cover off the ball and hitting .419 (13-for-31) in nine contests.

Also commencing a rehab assignment alongside Dominguez at Low-A is INF Jorbit Vivas – New York’s No. 15 overall prospect, per MLB Pipeline. The 23-year-old was acquired by the Yankees in a Dec. 2023 trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers that also netted LHP Victor Gonzalez. In return, New York sent SS Trey Sweeney to Los Angeles.

Vivas was diagnosed with a left orbital fracture after suffering a facial injury on March 25 during pregame warmups for Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes/Barre. He returned in late April but went back on the IL a few days later with an undisclosed injury.

Additionally, the Yankees transferred RHP Tommy Kahnle’s rehab assignment from Low-A Tampa to Double-A Somerset. Kahnle has been out since the start of the season with a shoulder injury.