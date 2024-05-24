Jason Kelce shares what he does at bedtime to scare his kids. His wife does not approve

Jason Kelce haunts the dreams of his three daughters — on purpose.

"I’m pro scaring kids. Kids need to be scared," Jason, 36, announced while chatting with his brother and fellow football star, Travis Kelce, on their "New Heights" podcast.

"We both are because our dad used to scare the s--- out of us," Travis, 34, replied.

Jason and wife Kylie Kelce are parents of children Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 15 months. According to Jason, "Kylie gets so mad," when he stands outside their girls' bedrooms making spooky sounds.

"Wyatt and Ellie will freak out like there’s a ghost. Like they aren’t smart enough to know it’s me," Jason said. "I’ll do it right before bedtime and Kylie is like, 'What are you f--- are you doing? Are you out of your mind? These kids are almost down and you’re scaring them? They are going to be up for another hour.'"

“I can’t help myself!" he added, as Travis laughed.

The brothers returned to their alma matter, the University of Cincinnati, in April to record an episode of "New Heights."

They recorded the podcast in the stadium with a live band, cheerleaders, pyrotechnics, a sandwich cannon, a surprise college graduation ceremony for the brothers ... and some insight into the Kelce kids' playlist.

As the marching band began to play the song of a certain tortured poet, Travis began shaking his shoulders and hips in time to the music.

“oh i know this one, it’s one of my favorites right there” “Wyatt’s favorite too”



Travis Kelce & Wyatt Kelce confirmed 1989 stans i love to see it!! pic.twitter.com/SeTtdjbwaR — kaia (@kaiamal13) April 12, 2024

“Oh, I know this one,” Travis said of girlfriend Taylor Swift's catchy “Shake It Off.”

After giving a hearty laugh, Travis said, “That’s one of my favorites right there, ladies and gentlemen, alright now!”

“Wyatt's favorite, too,” Jason said, referring to his oldest daughter.

Of his wife, Jason said as he announced his retirement, “She has also given me three beautiful girls and a life that increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on. We’ve had a great run, Ky.”

Read on to learn more about Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce’s three kids.

Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce

On Oct. 2, 2019, the Kelces welcomed their first child, daughter Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce.

Two months after she was born, Kylie took her to an Eagles game to watch her dad play. On Instagram, she said, "Wyatt got to experience her first Dallas sucks chant yesterday... it was a proud mom moment. 🦅."

By 2023, Wyatt appeared to love the team even more. In January, Kelce shared a cute video of his daughter singing an Eagles chant at home in her bed.

"Apparently Wyatt is pretty pumped about the Eagles win last night too," he wrote. "Woke up to her singing the entire fight song this morning in her crib."

"So cute!!! What a little doll!" one person commented.

Then, in February, Wyatt was spotted at another Eagles game. But this time, she was cheering on her father at the Super Bowl while his team took on the Kansas City Chiefs. While the Eagles didn’t win, Wyatt still appeared to have a good time at the game.

In a video that Kylie posted of Wyatt at the game, you can see Wyatt standing up in the crowd and dancing along to Rihanna's amazing halftime performance.

When someone told Wyatt that she did a "good" job dancing, Wyatt then happily turned towards the person off-camera and nodded her head yes.

For Wyatt's fourth birthday, her parents threw her a mermaid-themed party. To commemorate the occasion, Kylie shared pics of the moment on Instagram and said, their daughter is becoming one "sassy, opinionated, sweet, empathetic, and intelligent" kid.

Elliotte Ray Kelce

On March 4, 2021, the Kelces welcomed their second child, daughter Elliotte, into the world.

In September 2020, Kylie revealed she was pregnant with her little girl when she shared a photo of Wyatt holding an apple in her hands.

"Another apple joining the Kelce family tree," she wrote on Instagram.

When Elliotte arrived, Kelce announced the birth by sharing a picture of her baby girl wrapped up in a blanket.

In another post, Kylie shared a picture of Elliotte smiling on Instagram and said she was "the best thing to come out of 2021."

For Elliotte's second birthday, her mom shared a cute video of Elliotte seeing her father's face on a T-shirt that was hanging up in a store.

"That's da da," Elliotte adorably said in the clip.

Bennett Llewellyn Kelce

On Feb. 23, 2023, the Kelces welcomed their third daughter, Bennett, into the world.

According to Kylie, Bennett was "8lbs. 5oz. and 21 inches long" at the time of her birth. When Bennett arrived, Kylie shared a picture of the little girl sleeping in a floral outfit.

"Yesterday little lady #3 joined us," she wrote on Instagram.

Like her older sisters, Bennett is growing up to be an Eagles fan. In October 2023, she went to her first Eagles game with her family and was dressed in a cute Eagles T-shirt.

In a chat with TODAY.com just before Super Bowl 58, Kylie Kelce shared that baby of the family Bennett was already “off to the races.” Not only was the 11-month-old walking, she was “almost at a full sprint.” And now, when her kids scatter in three directions, she has to do the mom math of “Who do I grab first?”

Kylie said that Bennie is what she assumes is “the stereotypical third child.” She sleeps well, she only fusses for specific reasons and she’s “an outstanding addition and her sisters are obsessed with her,” Kylie says.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com