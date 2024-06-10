Jarrod Bowen's England selection an inspiration

The chairman of Jarrod Bowen's childhood football has said his England Euro squad selection has "opened a world of possibilities" for the next generation.

The West Ham United forward was born in Leominster and his football career began at Leominster Minors.

Chairman Andrew Barrington said: "It is incredible, it is a dream come true for him.

"Every kid at the club knows his name and knows the impact it's having on them being able to see that somebody's made it and come from the club, we're incredibly proud."

Bowen, the son of a Herefordshire farmer, first signed for a football team in 2014 when he joined Hereford United.

Since then his career has taken him to Hull City, West Ham United - winning the Europa Conference League - and now representing his country.

"It's nice for him to still be in contact," Mr Barrington said, adding that the England star donated equipment to the club in hope younger players would follow in his footsteps.

He added: "For the kids it's opened up a world of possibilities. They're not just playing football for fun, there's real opportunity for them and they know there is a pathway to there if they work hard and they've got the ability, it's there."

"It's set the standard really high for everybody."

