Jarred Vanderbilt is questionable for Game 5 between Lakers and Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers earned themselves another playoff game when they averted a sweep in Game 4 of their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets. But now, the challenge for them is to actually make this series interesting, if not very competitive.

Game 5 will be in Denver on Monday, and the Lakers haven’t won there since the last game of the 2021-22 season. On that night, both teams sat most of their regulars though, so the last real win for L.A. there came back on Feb. 12, 2020.

But the team could be getting some help, as defensive standout Jarred Vanderbilt has been upgraded to questionable for Game 5.

Lakers injury report for Monday’s Game 5: Jarred Vanderbilt upgraded to questionable pic.twitter.com/rKGgtmYhVP — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 28, 2024

Vanderbilt was originally planning on returning earlier in this series. He has been out since early February due to a midfoot sprain.

Even if he plays just a few minutes on Monday, the forward’s defense, rebounding and energy could be very helpful for a Lakers team that is still very much up against it.

Meanwhile, backup big man Christian Wood was cleared to play in Game 4, but he didn’t get into the game. He isn’t listed on the Lakers’ injury report for Game 5.

