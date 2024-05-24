Jamison Gibson-Park is world’s most influential scrum-half – more so than Antoine Dupont

Jamison Gibson-Park has established himself as a vital cog for both Ireland and Leinster - AP Photo/Daniel Cole

Not many would argue with the assertion that Toulouse’s Antoine Dupont is currently the best scrum-half in the world, indeed one of the greatest of all time. Yet the most influential scrum-half in the world? There is compelling evidence to suggest that mantle falls to Jamison Gibson-Park, his opposite number in the Investec Champions Cup final on Saturday.

Off the pitch, the contrast between the two players could not be more stark. Dupont is the vaunted poster boy of French rugby; the face of the Rugby World Cup last year, ambassador for Louis Vuitton and expected darling of the Sevens at the Olympic Games in Paris later this year.

Leinster’s Gibson-Park enjoys nothing like the same profile. The New Zealander, overlooked by his homeland, has without any fuss or fanfare become a world class operator in his adopted country of Ireland. A quiet family man, he seemingly prefers to keep his head down. At least that is when he is not scanning for attacking opportunities at the base of a ruck.

Do not be misled by Gibson-Park’s lack of celebrity. The 32 year-old is already the overwhelming favourite to be installed as the British and Irish Lions scrum-half for the tour of Australia next year. And while Dupont’s all-court game, which mixes pace and power, is irresistible, Gibson-Park’s influence on both Leinster and Ireland has been described as “irreplaceable”.

“He is the only player that when he is missing, the whole game plan needs to be revised,” said one source.

It is an assessment that would have been inconceivable when he first arrived in Ireland eight years ago, having given up hope of making it to the All Blacks. He had found himself second in the pecking order to TJ Perenara at the Hurricanes and before that behind Jimmy Cowan and Piri Weepu at the Blues.

When he arrived in Dublin in 2016 there was little expectation of him winning a starting berth for Leinster either, never mind for Ireland after completing his three-year residency qualification.

“He arrived at the end of my first season and was very quiet, very humble and respectful of his position at Leinster,” recalled Stuart Lancaster, the director of rugby at Racing 92, who was senior coach with the Irish province for eight years. “He kept his head down and just wanted to do his job well.”

Gibson-Park’s problem was that he arrived to find himself again second choice, this time backing up Luke McGrath, who started Leinster’s Champions’ Cup victory in 2018 and their final defeat by Saracens the following year. And despite becoming Irish qualified before the 2019 World Cup in Japan, Gibson-Park was not included by then-head coach Joe Schmidt.

Lancaster says that while his ability was not in doubt, Gibson-Park had to come out of his shell, on and off the field. “He was generally quite quiet but we encouraged him to speak more in meetings and worked on his communication. He has incredible endurance, but he also invested in himself physically and with Charlie Higgins (Leinster’s head of performance) worked on his pace, agility and physicality.”

‘His selection for Ireland was a big factor’

The breakthrough moment came when Andy Farrell had taken over as Ireland head coach from Scmidt and identified Gibson-Park as a foundation stone for his new-look side. Schmidt’s Ireland had been based on a detailed and structured game plan involving up to six-phase sequences with each player tasked with intricate roles. The problem was that as opponents started to deny Ireland field position and attacking platforms, when the system broke down the players could not provide solutions.

The evolution under Farrell was to keep a level of structure, with the ball carrier usually able to avail of three passing options at any point of the field, but crucially to also have the freedom to attack space where it presents itself – and Gibson-Park was the catalyst for a much higher tempo and fluid game plan.

Ireland’s 60-5 victory over Japan in the autumn of 2021 is seen as the moment that he finally emerged from the shadows, his scanning ability, vision and remarkable endurance underpinning the new approach under Farrell, who had picked Gibson-Park ahead of both McGrath, Conor Murray and Ulster’s in-form scrum-half John Cooney. The following week Ireland defeated the All Blacks and Gibson-Park didn’t look back.

“His selection for Ireland was a big factor,” said Lancaster. “Andy Farrell gave him confidence during that time which was huge for him.” So too was winning the respect of Johnny Sexton, the Ireland captain at the time who drove high standards.

It made for an unlikely pair, given Sexton’s vocality and his scrum-half’s reserved approach, but what made it work was Gibson-Park’s unflappability. “It doesn’t matter what is said or the state of the game, he always keeps his cool and that won him a lot of respect,” said a source.

Learning under Sexton, Gibson-Park’s decision-making improved, and he is now seen as a quiet leader, with the confidence and vision to make big plays, as evidenced by his decision in the semi-final victory over Northampton Saints to tap a penalty and throw a superb long pass over Alex Mitchell - but short of opposition wing James Ramm - to allow James Lowe to score.

“There is a reason why Jamison is the best nine (scrum-half) in the world,” said Lowe after the game. “He sees space no one else sees.”

There will be many supporters who would understandably argue that Dupont is the best nine, but the difference between the two is that while the Frenchman can win a game with a flourish of genius, Gibson-Park’s influence is burned into the game plans of both Leinster and Ireland.

“There will be a strong mutual respect between them,” added Lancaster. “They both have great poker faces and have similar temperaments, but slightly different styles.”

That the two of them will go head-to-head on Saturday provides a delicious subplot that is more than likely to determine the result.

