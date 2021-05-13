Jameson Williams dishes on why he left Ohio State for Alabama

Apparently, those that said you can never have too much of a good thing haven’t been hanging around the wide receiver room at the Ohio State football facilities.

Over the last few years, the Buckeyes have landed some of the best receiving prospects in the country. Brian Hartline is tearing it up when it comes to his ability to form relationships and recruit the best out there. Heck, as it stands, OSU is projected to have two first-round graded receivers in next year’s draft, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

Behind them are Julian Fleming (No. 1 receiving prospect in the 2020 class), Emeka Egbuka (No. 1 for 2021), Marvin Harrison, Jr. (son of a Hall of Famer) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (five-star from 2020). Another five-star, Caleb Burton, is also on the way for the 2022 class.

That seems to have spooked one of last year’s starters, Jameson Williams. So much so, he entered the transfer portal and is headed — to of all places — Alabama. Or at least that was the conventional thinking.

Well, we’ve heard a little from Williams on that decision thanks to Bama Insider, and it appears we were right all along. The former four-star St. Louis standout felt unsettled when it came to his role within the group heading into next season.

“To me, things were just unclear,” Williams said. “I wasn’t certain of my role in the offense. The receiver room got crowded. I just decided I needed a fresh start. I decided to enter the portal.”

It became more and more clear that Williams, who was a starter last season, would not be one this fall with the emergence of Smith-Njigba. And for a guy that has a ton of speed and was listed on the top line of the depth chart last fall, it was a little too much to take.

How did #Alabama land WR transfer Jameson Williams? The former Buckeye goes in-depth about his decision to leave Ohio State, why he choose Alabama, the National Championship in January, how he sees himself in the Tide’s offense and much more- https://t.co/lWHo69suEh #RollTide pic.twitter.com/tgbZiABDwa — Andrew Bone (@AndrewJBone) May 11, 2021

Alabama was a close second when Williams committed to Ohio State because of pressure from family, so pulling the trigger and hitting the reset button with the Crimson Tide made a lot of sense.

“It was real close,” Williams told Bama Insider. “My dad and I had full blown out arguments about it. I was thinking different than him and went to Ohio State instead of Alabama.”

So there you have it. The receiving group at Ohio State has gotten so talented that players are transferring out to try and get playing time at Alabama. Let that sink in.

