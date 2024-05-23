James White believes Patriots could surprise people in 2024

Three-time Super Bowl champion running back James White isn’t closing the book on the New England Patriots’ chances of being competitive in the 2024 season.

But who could fault him if he did?

The Patriots have a first-year head coach and a rookie quarterback, following a 4-13 finish last season. They’re a rebuilding team in one of the toughest divisions in football with the second-hardest schedule in the NFL.

The thought of them even finishing with a winning record seems like a pipe dream at this point. White obviously views it differently.

“I think the Patriots will surprise some people,” said White, when appearing on MassLive’s “Eye on Foxborough” podcast. “The defense has been very good over the last several years. So if the defense continues to play at the same level, or even at a higher level, they’re going to be in every single football game, if the offense, obviously, picks up the slack some.

“They don’t have to go out there and score 35 points a game or anything like that, but they consistently move the ball, control the line of scrimmage and score 25 points a game, this team could be right there in the mix. They’re going to surprise some people.”

Maye catching on and being productive right out of the gates, similar to what the Houston Texans experienced last season with C.J. Stroud, would be a total game-changer.

The Patriots would also need their receiving corps to steps things up a bit more, along with a much-improved offensive line. Even in the best case scenario, so many things still need to go right for the Patriots to be successful.

It’s a long shot but certainly not impossible.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire