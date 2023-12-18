James Cook, Bills beat up Cowboys 31-10

The Cowboys clinched a playoff berth with the Falcons' loss to the Panthers. Then, they kicked off.

The Bills dominated the Cowboys from start to finish, winning 31-10 on James Cook's career day.

The Cowboys' bid for the NFC East title and Dak Prescott's bid for the MVP award both took big hits. Dallas now is 10-4 and 1 1/2 games behind the Eagles, who hold the tiebreaker over the Cowboys. The Bills, now 8-6, are back in the AFC playoff picture.

The Bills gained 351 yards, with 266 coming on the ground as Cook ran for 179 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries and caught two passes for 42 yards and a touchdown. Cook had more yards than the Cowboys had as a team (195).

Ty Johnson ran for 54 yards on nine carries, and Josh Allen ran for 24 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

Allen completed only 7 of 15 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Prescott completed 21 of 34 passes for 134 yards and an interception. The Bills hit him seven times, sacking him three times.

Tony Pollard rushed for 52 yards on 11 carries.

The Cowboys didn't score a touchdown until 2:48 remained on CeeDee Lamb's 3-yard run.

Dallas is undefeated at home but only 3-4 on the road and heads to Miami next week.