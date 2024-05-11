James Anderson confirms date of England retirement this summer

James Anderson will step away from cricket this summer (Getty)

James Anderson has confirmed that he will retire from Test cricket this summer and bring the curtain down on a stellar, record-breaking 22-year England career.

Reports emerged earlier this week that head coach Brendon McCullum had flown from New Zealand to tell Anderson over a round of golf that England would be looking to the future in the upcoming Test series and that his international career would therefore come to an end.

The 41-year-old seamer has now confirmed in a post on Instagram that he will indeed retire this summer and named the exact date – after the Test match against West Indies at Lord’s from 10-14 July.

“It has been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I’ve loved since I was a kid,” Anderson wrote. “I’m going to miss walking out for England so much. But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to because there is no greater feeling.

“I couldn’t have done it without the love and support of Daniella, Lola, Ruby and my parents. A huge thank you to them. Also, thank you to the players and coaches who have made this the best job in the world.

“I’m excited for the new challenges that lie ahead, as well as filling my days with even more golf. Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, it’s always meant a lot, even if my face often doesn’t show it.”

Anderson has always been popular with teammates during his record-breaking career (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Anderson will turn 42 in July and recently became the first seamer to take 700 wickets, and only the third bowler ever to do so, in the final Test match of England’s 4-1 series defeat in India.

His 187 Tests for England are more than any other player and he now has one final game to match or overhaul Shane Warne’s tally of 708 Test wickets for second on the all-time list, behind only Muttiah Muralitharan.

As ever with English cricket, attention is already shifting to the next Ashes series in Australia and that will be the focus for McCullum as he looks to build a new seam attack for those five Test matches, by which point Anderson would be 43.

He made his international debut way back in December 2002, and his Test bow in May 2003, but returns have been dwindling as he enters his 40s – having taken just 15 wickets in his last eight Tests at an average of 50.8 over the past 12 months.

Anderson reached 700 Test wickets during the series in India over the winter (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

However, he was keen to continue his Test career, signing a one-year central contract with England last October and saying on his Tailenders podcast in March that he was “definitely in the best shape I’ve ever been in” and relishing a chance to earn his place in the England side.

“I’m not getting any worse,” he added. “I like where my game is at and I still have that enjoyment of turning up every day and trying to get better in the nets. I’ve got to work hard to prove I’m worth a place in the summer.”

Anderson’s long-term bowling partner Stuart Broad bowed out in fairytale fashion last summer, taking the final wicket as England fought back from 2-0 behind to draw the Ashes in front of a sold-out Oval.

Stuart Broad (left) and James Anderson (right) formed a deadly seam duo for England over many years (PA Wire)

For the last decade, it has been inconceivable to think of an England side without Anderson and while McCullum’s focus might have shifted to the future, there is not necessarily an obvious single candidate waiting in the wings to take up his mantle.

The England head coach has preferred his seamers to have express pace but the likes of Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse are new to the international scene and yet to prove themselves at the highest level.