Jameis Winston in for Saints after Bruce Irvin injures Derek Carr

Jameis Winston is in at quarterback for the Saints after Derek Carr suffered an injury in the fourth quarter.

As Carr was throwing a pass, Lions pass rusher Bruce Irvin delivered a brutal shot, landed on Carr with all his bodyweight, and was flagged for roughing the passer.

There was no immediate word on the nature of Carr's injury, but he appeared to be in agony on the ground. Irvin deserved the penalty and will surely be fined by the NFL.

Carr was able to walk off the field under his own power. Taysom Hill took the first snap at quarterback after Carr left the game, then Winston came in and took the next snap.