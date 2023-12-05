Jameis Winston predicted half of the 2023 Heisman Trophy finalists

Jameis Winston knows ball. Like all former Heisman Trophy winners, he’s given a ballot for the award’s voting each year, and the New Orleans Saints quarterback shared his picks for the 2023 finalists earlier in November.

And half his picks made the cut. Winston named LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels and Oregon Ducks passer Bo Nix as two of the most impressive players in college football this season, and they’re both in the running with invitations to New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation coming up in December. Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. also made the cut.

Winston’s other two picks were left out, though: USC Trojans signal-caller Caleb Williams (the reigning winner) and Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (who led Winston’s alma mater to an undefeated season and conference championship). Williams regressed this season and Travis suffered a season-ending injury, so neither of them were in the running when it came time for voters to turn in their ballots.

So who is going to be this year’s winner? We’ll have to wait and find out when the 2023 Heisman Trophy is awarded on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire