Jamal Shead injury update: Houston basketball standout leaves Duke game, heads to locker room

Houston basketball star guard Jamal Shead went down with an injury in the first half of the Cougars' NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game against Duke.

The Naismith Player of the Year exited the game and had to be helped off the court with the assistance of the Cougars training staff after seemingly rolling his ankle after going up for a layup. Here's a look at Shead in some pain on the court in Houston's Sweet 16 game against the Blue Devils.

Jamal Shead appears to be in some pain pic.twitter.com/ckqxTQphf8 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 30, 2024

After initially attempting to walk off the court on his own power, Shead had to be helped off the court and taken to the Houston locker room at American Airlines Center in Dallas with the help of trainers. Shead is tied for 10th in the nation in scoring with 21.4 points per game.

Jamal Shead is heading into the locker room pic.twitter.com/f9n70VsDad — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 30, 2024

Jamal Shead injury update

Houston basketball confirmed a Tracy Wolfson report that Shead's X-rays were negative and that he had a "severely sprained ankle." His ankle has been taped and he could potentially return in the second half.

Jamal Shead with a badly sprained ankle



X-rays negative



Had ankle retaped tight and will try to give it a go in second half at some point — Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) March 30, 2024

During halftime of Friday's game, Shead was seen exiting the Cougars' locker room on a scooter. Per the CBS broadcast, Shead was on his way to get an X-ray inside the arena.

Jamal Shead appears to be using a scooter after going into the locker room pic.twitter.com/a24FjoYRwh — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 30, 2024

Wolfson initially reported on the telecast that Shead was questionable to return to the game with a right ankle injury, and was being evaluated by the team's trainers in the Houston locker room. He did not return before the half, with Houston trailing Duke 23-22 at halftime in the South Region semifinals. He left the game with three assists, two steals, two points and a rebound.

