What channel is Houston vs Duke on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness Sweet 16 game

After winning a nail-bitter Sunday night against Texas A&M, Houston basketball remains alive in March Madness.

The Cougars — who are 34-4 overall and appearing in their fifth straight Sweet 16 — needed everyone and then some to beat the Aggies and punch their ticket to the second weekend after Texas A&M's Andersson Garcia hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime in Memphis.

Houston looked to have had its bus for Dallas booked with two minutes in regulation Sunday, but then a 17-5 Texas A&M run that was capped off by Garcia's shot put things in question. Sampson then lost his leading scorer Emanuel Sharp after he began OT with a 3-pointer as he fouled out. Some fortunate stops, missed Aggies shots and a free throw from Ryan Elvin — who saw a season-high minutes on Friday vs. Longwood — helped the Cougars rebook that bus.

Now Houston will take on one of college basketball's bluest of blue bloods: 4 seed Duke in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 29 inside American Airlines Center in Dallas.

As for Duke, the Blue Devils are appearing in their first Sweet 16 post Mike Krzyzewski with second-year coach Jon Scheyer. Duke advanced to the second weekend by taking down James Madison with ease 93-55 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Jared McCain hit a record-setting eight 3-pointers in the win.

Along with McCain, who is averaging 14.0 points per game, Duke's offense consists of team-leading scorer Kyle Filipowski and guard Jeremy Roach.

Here's what you need to know to watch Houston vs. Duke in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, including time, TV channel, streaming info, betting odds and more:

What channel is Houston vs Duke today?

TV channel: CBS

Stream: March Madness Live app | Fubo TV

Houston and Duke will square off in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on CBS. You can stream the game on the free March Madness Live app or on Fubo TV. Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter) will have the call of the Cougars vs. the Blue Devils.

Houston vs Duke start time

Date: Friday, March 29

Time: Approximately 8:39 p.m. CT

Houston and Duke will tip off at approximately 8:39 p.m. CT on Friday, March 29 in the Sweet 16 of the South Region from American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Cougars and the Blue Devils will take the floor following the conclusion of 2 seed Marquette vs. 11 seed NC State.

Houston vs Duke betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, March 27

Spread: Houston (-3.5)

Over/under: 134.5

Moneyline: Houston -190 | Duke +155

Houston basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are Houston's five most recent games. For the Cougars' full 2023-24 schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Thursday, March 14 Houston 60, TCU 45 (Big 12 Tournament) Friday, March 15 Houston 82, Texas Tech 59 (Big 12 Tournament) Saturday, March 16 Iowa State 69, Houston 41 (Big 12 Tournament) Friday, March 22 Houston 96, Longwood 46 (NCAA Tournament) Sunday, March 24 Houston 100, Texas A&M 95 (NCAA Tournament) Friday, March 29 Houston vs. Duke (NCAA Tournament)

Duke basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are Duke's five most recent games. For the Blue Devils' full 2023-24 schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Monday, March 4 Duke 79, NC State 64 Saturday, March 9 North Carolina 84, Duke 79 Thursday, March 14 NC State 74, Duke 69 (ACC Tournament) Friday, March 22 Duke 64, Vermont 47 (NCAA Tournament) Sunday, March 24 Duke 93, James Madison 55 (NCAA Tournament) Friday, March 29 Duke vs. Houston (NCAA Tournament)

