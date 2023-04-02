Jamal Adams, cap space and more Seahawks stories for Cardinals fans to know
We are in another NFL offseason weekend it is time to go around the NFC West to see what is happening with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.
What is going on with the Seattle Seahawks?
Below are some stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.
Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.
Jamal Adams pushing hard to be ready for season
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Adams continues his recovery from a torn quadriceps. Pete Carroll is optimistic for his return before the season, although he says nothing is guaranteed.
Seahawks low on effective cap space
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Cap space is necessary in the offseason. The Seahawks are lacking.
They have the least “effective cap space” in the league.
Seahawks still seeking D-line help
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
The Seahawks added Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed to improve the defensive line this offseason. However, they still want to add to that group.
Seahawks take selfie with Antony Richardson
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Richardson had a fantastic pro day and the Seahawks could be interested in him. They took a selfie with him.
Seahawks withdraw tender to Ryan Neal
(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Neal was given a right of first refusal tender as a restricted free agent.
The Seahawks withdrew the tender and Neal is now free to sign with any team.