Jamal Adams, cap space and more Seahawks stories for Cardinals fans to know

We are in another NFL offseason weekend it is time to go around the NFC West to see what is happening with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is going on with the Seattle Seahawks?

Below are some stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Jamal Adams pushing hard to be ready for season

Adams continues his recovery from a torn quadriceps. Pete Carroll is optimistic for his return before the season, although he says nothing is guaranteed.

Seahawks low on effective cap space

Cap space is necessary in the offseason. The Seahawks are lacking.

They have the least “effective cap space” in the league.

Seahawks still seeking D-line help

The Seahawks added Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed to improve the defensive line this offseason. However, they still want to add to that group.

Seahawks take selfie with Antony Richardson

Richardson had a fantastic pro day and the Seahawks could be interested in him. They took a selfie with him.

Seahawks withdraw tender to Ryan Neal

Neal was given a right of first refusal tender as a restricted free agent.

The Seahawks withdrew the tender and Neal is now free to sign with any team.

