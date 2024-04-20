Jamahal Hill books quick turnaround for UFC 303, faces Khalil Rountree

Six days after UFC 300, Jamahal Hill has his next fight on the books.

Hill (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) will face Khalil Rountree (13-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC) on June 29 at UFC 303, the promotion announced Friday. The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler.

A former UFC light heavyweight champion, Hill, during his April 13 bout vs. Alex Pereira, looked to regain championship status he vacated. However, the current champion Pereira ended the attempt with a first-round knockout. The loss snapped a five-fight winning streak for Hill.

Rountree rides a five-fight winning streak into the showdown with Hill. Four of the five fights were finishes, including a third-round TKO of Anthony Smith in his most recent outing in December.

The current UFC 303 lineup includes:

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree

Andre Fili vs. Cub Swanson

Gillian Robertson vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Joe Pyfer

