Jamahal Hill books quick turnaround for UFC 303, faces Khalil Rountree

Nolan King
·1 min read

Six days after UFC 300, Jamahal Hill has his next fight on the books.

Hill (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) will face Khalil Rountree (13-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC) on June 29 at UFC 303, the promotion announced Friday. The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler.

A former UFC light heavyweight champion, Hill, during his April 13 bout vs. Alex Pereira, looked to regain championship status he vacated. However, the current champion Pereira ended the attempt with a first-round knockout. The loss snapped a five-fight winning streak for Hill.

Rountree rides a five-fight winning streak into the showdown with Hill. Four of the five fights were finishes, including a third-round TKO of Anthony Smith in his most recent outing in December.

The current UFC 303 lineup includes:

  • Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

  • Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree

  • Andre Fili vs. Cub Swanson

  • Gillian Robertson vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

  • Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya

  • Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Joe Pyfer

