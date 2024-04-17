Jalen Williams talks about bond with Thunder fans ahead of home playoff games

Before the Oklahoma City Thunder’s regular-season finale win, Jalen Williams addressed the home crowd and thanked them for their continuous support throughout the year.

Before he handed the microphone back, Williams closed out with a statement that sent chills down the spine of the fanbase: “Welcome back Loud City.”

With the Thunder’s first NBA playoff game set to happen on Sunday, April 21, it was an appropriate sendoff to the regular season. As the year has progressed, the home crowds have grown louder.

Expect the home crowds to return to previous levels of chaos by the time Game 1 tips. Williams has been a fan favorite since his arrival to OKC in 2022 and his interactions with the fanbase have only strengthened that relationship.

When discussing his relationship with the fans, Williams talked about how much of an advantage they can bring in a playoff setting as the Thunder hope to collect their first playoff series win since 2016.

“It’s a really cool bond that I’m kinda growing with the fanbase. Something I want to keep going through and creating,” William said. “It’s fun interacting with them. It’s super loud all the time.”

During the 2010s, the Thunder crowd was widely recognized as one of the best homecourt advantage in the playoffs. Considering this is the first of likely several postseason trips for this core, that atmosphere is set to return to OKC.

