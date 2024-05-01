Jalen Milroe selected first overall in 2025 NFL mock draft

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe returns for the 2025 college football season and is looking to not just lead the team back to the College Football Playoffs, he wants to work his way into the Heisman Trophy conversation and boost his 2025 NFL draft grade.

While the 2024 NFL draft just recently concluded, experts and analysts have already begun looking ahead to see how the 2025 first round might turn out.

One mock draft done by The Draft Network projects Milroe will be the first player selected, going first overall to the Carolina Panthers, which is interesting for a variety of reasons.

Milroe is not a player that has a unanimous first-round grade for the 2025 draft. Though he has appeared as a Day 1 pick in some mock drafts, he has some improving to do before cementing himself as a clear first-round player.

The Panthers had the first overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft and used it to pick up former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Though no rationale is presented with the projection, we are left to assume that The Draft Network believes Carolina is already in a position to move on from the former Heisman winner and could look to replace him with his former backup.

There’s no telling what will happen in just under a year from now, but Milroe could very well play his way into contention to be the first overall pick.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Milroe and other Alabama players as they prepare for the upcoming 2024 college football season.

