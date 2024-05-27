Is Jalen Milroe already a consensus 2025 first-round pick?

Alabama Crimson Tide football underwent a lot of change heading into the 2024 college football season. A new head coach, a new-look SEC, a refreshed roster and an expanded College Football Playoffs. One thing that Alabama fans can count on to stay the same is stating quarterback Jalen Milroe.

The incumbent quarterback had a rocky start to the 2023 season. After competing in the 2023 offseason with Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner, Milroe won the starting job and then was abruptly benched in the Week 3 road game against USF. He finished the season strong and is now considered a legitimate Heisman Trophy Candidate.

Though a lot can change over the course of an entire college football season, early projections for the 2025 NFL draft have Milroe being selected in the first round.

For The Win‘s latest mock draft projects Milroe going No. 8 overall to the Seattle Seahawks, Fox Sports has him being selected No. 18 overall to the Cleveland Browns and Touchdown Wire believes the Pittsburgh Steelers draft him at No. 14 overall.

There’s no telling where Milroe, or other draft eligible players will land in the 2025 NFL draft. As for the Alabama quarterback, he can turn a lot of heads and raise some eyebrows if he picks up where he left off at the end of last season and carries this revamped Crimson Tide team without Nick Saban to the College Football Playoffs to compete for a national championship.

