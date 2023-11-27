Jalen Hurts TD gives Eagles 37-34 overtime win

The Eagles found a way once again.

After falling behind the Bills 17-7 at halftime, the Eagles rallied to take a lead in the fourth quarter. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott's 59-yard field goal with 20 seconds left tied the score after the Bills moved back in front and the Eagles asked Jalen Hurts to mount one more comeback after giving up a field goal to start the extra session.

For the 10th time in 11 games this season, Hurts came through. He ran twice for 15 yards and hit Devonta Smith for two solid gains before a D'Andre Swift run moved the ball to the 12-yard-line. Hurts kept the ball on the next snap and ran for a touchdown that made the Eagles 37-34 winners in rainy Philadelphia.

It's the fourth straight week that the Eagles have trailed at halftime before coming back to win a game and the victory keeps them comfortably ahead of the pack in the NFC. It also did a lot to bolster Hurts' MVP case.

Two turnovers helped the Bills build their lead, but Hurts threw for three touchdowns to fuel the comeback in the second half. He then mounted a drive that set up Elliott's field goal before capping the game with his second touchdown run of the day. Hurts finished 18-of-31 for 200 yards through the air and he ran 14 times for 65 yards on a day when the Eagles needed every little bit of it to get a win.

Josh Allen ran for two scores and threw for two others, but wide receiver Gabe Davis made a different read on a key third down pass in overtime and Allen's pass floated to the turf when it would have been a touchdown if the two players were on the same page. Allen also threw an interception for the eighth straight game and the Eagles used that short field to move ahead in the fourth quarter.

Allen finished the day with 339 passing yards and 81 rushing yards, but the Bills are still 6-6 with a trip to Kansas City and a visit from the Cowboys coming their way after next week's bye. A split would likely keep them in playoff contention, but losing both games will make things very difficult for the Bills.

The Eagles have a big game of their own on tap. The 49ers will be in town next week, but Sunday's win means the Eagles will hold onto the No. 1 seed in the NFC regardless of the result.