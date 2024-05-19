Jalen Brunson fractures left hand, exits Game 7 in second half

Jalen Brunson exited in the third quarter of the Knicks' Game 7 defeat to the Indiana Pacers and was soon ruled out with a fractured left hand.

Brunson left for the locker room late in the quarter with the Knicks down double digits and was followed by his father, Knicks assistant coach Rick. The elder Brunson returned to the bench for the start of the fourth but without the All-Star guard.

The injury appeared to occur when Brunson attempted to stop a Tyrese Haliburton layup, striking the Pacers guard's knee with his left hand.

Brunson, like the rest of the team, struggled on Sunday. In 29 minutes of play, Brunson had 17 points on 6-for-17 shooting (1-for-3 from behind the arc) with nine assists, but was a minus-9.

Even on a day when OG Anunoby returned to the starting lineup and Josh Hart was able to play despite suffering a strained abdomen on Friday, the Knicks' bad luck with injuries continued.