Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: when is the fight, how to watch it and who is on the undercard

Tyson will be 58 by the time of the fight. His opponent will be 27 - REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

The next big match-up between a Youtuber and a ‘proper’ boxer is the bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson this summer.

Paul, 27, was originally a YouTube star, where he achieved fame posting videos of pranks and hip-hop. His first organised fight was in 2018, in a white-collar boxing event for amateurs. He has since faced a string of other influencers, sports starts and MMA fighters. His only bout with an active professional boxer was last year, when he lost to Tommy Fury.

Tyson, now 57, is among the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. He twice reigned as the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world and won 50 of his 58 professional fights, 44 of them by knockout. Tyson retired in 2005 but took on an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr in 2002 (the result was a draw). The bout with Paul will also go down as an exhibition match and thus not appear on his professional record.

When is Jake Paul v Mike Tyson?

The fight is on Saturday, July 20. The timing of the ringwalks is yet to be confirmed.

Where is the fight being held?

The fight will be held in Arlington, Texas at the AT&T Stadium. The 80,000-capacity stadium is home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, and hosted the 2011 Super Bowl.

How can I watch it in the UK?

The fight will be exclusively streamed live on Netflix. A paid subscription will be required. A standard subscription plan in the UK costs £10.99 a month.

Who is on the undercard line-up?

Details will be confirmed nearer the time. The expectation is that there will be a number of other exhibition bouts earlier in the evening, probably featuring other YouTube personalities.

What are the latest odds?

Jake Paul, 10/11

Draw, 23/5

Mike Tyson, 7/5

Latest news

Tyson has said that he is “scared to death” of the upcoming fight.

“Anything I’m afraid of, I confront it,” he said in early April. “And that’s my personality. Like right now, I’m scared to death. But as the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become because it’s reality. And in reality, I’m invincible.”

Tyson, who is 30 years older than his opponent, posted a video on X showing his first day of training for the summer bout.

'It's day 1…the fun has just begun' pic.twitter.com/RUbzX1Coba — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) March 14, 2024

The 57-year-old, who finished his career in 2005 with 50 wins and six defeats, was last in the ring back in 2020 in an exhibition match against fellow former world champion Roy Jones Jr, a clash that ended in a draw.

It was at that very fight that Paul officially started his boxing career, taking on and defeating youtuber AnEsonGib on the undercard.

In other news, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has spoken about his distaste for the Paul v Tyson fight, branding it “disgusting” on chat show Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“I think we live in a crazy world, don’t we, where that younger generation is built off views, built off narrative, built off controversy.” said the 44-year-old. “And as a hardcore fight fan, someone who has been around boxing since I was nine years old, I find it disgusting that a 58-year-old man [Tyson will be 58 by the time of the fight] – who was my hero growing up – firstly has to even get back in the ring.

“From a financial point of view, with the amount of money that man was paid or partially paid during his career, to get in a ring with a 25-year-old [sic] guy who can’t really fight...

“But for me, I understand it, and I was speaking to the Netflix guys. I don’t think they liked my criticism of the event, [but] I’m never going to lie to you, I’m never going to sugar-coat it. I’m just going to give you my honest opinion, which is: It will sell, people will watch, it’ll be a big event, and I don’t like it.”

