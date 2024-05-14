Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: What to know about this summer's fight

Former undisputed world heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson returns to the spotlight, promoting the heavyweight matchup with Jake Paul later this summer.

"He’s an upcoming guy on the scene and I like shaking the sports world to its core, and I’m doing it now," Tyson expressed at the press conference. "It’s just something I want to do."

Tyson, with an overall record of 50-6 – including 44 knockouts – was the youngest heavyweight championship boxer at 20. He's 57 now and fighting Paul, who’s 28.

"This has been a long time coming. We’ve been calling each other out for years, and we finally got to make it happen on Netflix, the biggest platform in the world," Paul said.

Paul started his boxing career as a YouTuber and is 9-1 with 6 KOs, admitting he’s up against a giant.

"I like Jake a lot, but once he’s in that ring, he’s going to have to fight like his life is depending on it because it will be," Tyson predicted.

Facing off the same night, Olympic gold medalist and super lightweight world champion Katie Taylor is fighting Amanda Serrano, who both sold out Madison Square Garden just two years ago.

"The last time me and Amanda fought it was an epic fight, an iconic fight," Taylor said. "It was in front of 20,000 people in Madison Square Garden. I felt like the whole of Puerto Rico and Ireland were there that night. We get to do it again in front of 400,000 people."

Serrano’s hoping to avenge her last loss to Taylor, which she says is only been a matter of time.

"I think it was always going to happen," Serrano shared with the crowd. "Katie and my name will always be attached to each other no matter what, and I’m glad to be a part of this to be alongside Katie. She’s a great champion but we’re going to go out there and prove to the world that we deserve this path toward and the pay that we’re getting and that women can fight."

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul full fight date

Tickets go on sale Thursday at noon as the big fights are set to stream on Netflix for its 270 million subscribers on July 20 live from AT&T Stadium in Texas, where the Dallas Cowboys play.