Jake Paul challenges Floyd Mayweather to box after running from altercation with ’50 dudes’ outside Heat game

A brawl almost ensued between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather outside of a Miami Heat basketball game Wednesday night.

Both Paul and Mayweather were in attendance for the Heat’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at FTX Arena, and tempers flared afterward when Mayweather and a large crew of men approached Paul. A member of Mayweather’s entourage filmed the altercation (video obtained by TMZ) and was heard saying, “Are we going to bust him up, guys?” He then proceeded to say, “Where you running, Jake?” A a few moments later, Paul took off running.

Paul explained that he wasn’t going to get into a fight while he was largely outnumbered but would be happy to settle his differences with Mayweather in the ring. The pair’s beef started when Paul snatched Mayweather’s hat at a press event leading up to the boxing match between Mayweather and Paul’s older brother, Logan, in 2021.

“Floyd Mayweather and 50 dudes pull up out of nowhere, out of some side alley waiting for me outside of the stadium,” Paul said on Instagram. “And they’re like, ‘So what’s up? What’s all that talk now?’ I’m like, ‘First of all, what did I say to you Floyd? I just took your hat, and you’re still mad about it? Come on, bro.’ Then 50 dudes literally start surrounding me to try and jump me.

“I’m out that b*tch. Floyd, you want to run it one on one, no problem, but I’m not dumb. I’m tough. I don’t need to prove my toughness, but I’m not f*cking dumb. I’m not going to sit there and try to fight 50 dudes. Dipped out of that b*tch.

“Floyd, you’re a hoe, bro. You’re mad cause I took your f*cking hat. Are you serious? Get over it, bro. Move on.”

Paul is coming off his first professional loss in boxing after he dropped a split decision to Tommy Fury last month in Saudi Arabia.

