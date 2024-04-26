Jaguars trade back, select LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. with 23rd pick in 2024 NFL draft

Brian Thomas Jr. is joining forces with Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville.

After trading back from their original slot at No. 17, the Jaguars selected the former LSU receiver with the 23rd pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Thomas joins a receiving corps in need of a clear No. 1 after adding Gabe Davis to a group that already includes Christian Kirk and Zay Jones but lost Calvin Ridley in free agency.

Thomas was the fourth receiver taken after Marvin Harrison Jr., former teammate Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze. He’s the third LSU player to be selected in the first round after Jayden Daniels also went second overall, marking the most LSU players selected in the first round since 2020.

After splitting targets with other receivers during his college career, he has the chance to become a clear No. 1 at the next level for the Jaguars.

