Jaguars' star Jalen Ramsey looks serious about playing hockey

Jacksonville Jaguars’ Jalen Ramsey is serious about getting into hockey. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

When Jacksonville Jaguars’ cornerback Jalen Ramsey made a claim stating that he could play in the National Hockey League, many viewed it as just a throwaway comment.

But it seems that the NFL All-Pro is more serious about the endeavour than it first appeared.

On Thursday, a video emerged on Twitter of the defensive back making a phone call. But this wasn’t just any other phone call, no, Ramsey was looking into acquiring some hockey gear.

“I wanted to come in and get some gear so I can start training. Do y’all have hockey gear?” — @jalenramsey Hey @PKSubban1, he’s been taking notes… get ready. Twentyland Is UNINTERRUPTED. pic.twitter.com/RYI4OuCToJ — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 20, 2018





You heard the man, he likes hockey. And he wants to get some gear.

Originally, Ramsey said that he could make the NHL over the course of six months, which does seem very ambitious. But who is to say that the athletically talented NFL star can’t learn quickly?

P.K. Subban, who was tagged in the tweet seemed to get a pretty good kick out of the video.





While this may all be in fun (or maybe it is serious?), there is no question that the NHL should jump all over this great opportunity. It is not every day that you get one of the most well-known players in the NFL endorsing your sport, so they would be foolish to let this opportunity pass.

Last time I checked there were two hockey teams in the state of Florida. What’s holding either of them back from sending him a quick invite to join them in training camp? Or during Jacksonville’s Week 9 bye week?

After all, it does sound like he will be able to supply his own gear.

