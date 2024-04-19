Jaguars re-sign Tyler Shatley

The Jaguars are bringing one of their offensive linemen back for another season.

The team announced that they have re-signed Tyler Shatley on Friday. They did not announce any terms of the deal.

Shatley signed with the Jaguars after going undrafted in 2014 and he has spent his entire NFL career in Jacksonville. He has appeared in every game the team has played since Week Nine of the 2015 season.

Shatley has been a reserve for most of that time. He's made 51 starts as an interior lineman in 145 total appearances and he's also made a pair of postseason starts.

The Jaguars added center Mitch Morse this offseason and they have guards Brandon Scherff and Ezra Cleveland back from last year.