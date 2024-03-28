Jaguars sign Josiah Deguara

The Jaguars announced the addition of a tight end to their roster on Thursday.

Josiah Deguara has signed with the team as a free agent. The team did not announce the terms of its deal with the former Packer.

Deguara was a 2020 third-round pick by Green Bay and he appeared in 50 regular season games for the team over the last four seasons. He started 10 times and caught 47 passes for 436 yards and two touchdowns. Deguara did not add any catches in his three playoff appearances.

The Jaguars also have Evan Engram, Brenton Strange, Luke Farrell, and Josh Pederson on the roster at tight end.