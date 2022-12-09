Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence listed as questionable vs. Titans

Adam Stites
·1 min read

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is listed as questionable for a Week 14 matchup against the Tennessee Titans due to his sprained toe.

Lawrence missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but returned to participate on a limited basis Friday. All indications are that he’ll likely play as Lawrence has said that’s his plan and Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has mostly downplayed the severity of the injury.

Out of action for the Jaguars will be rookie linebacker Chad Muma, who took over as the starter in Week 12.

With Muma sidelined, first-round rookie Devin Lloyd will return to the starting lineup.

Safety Andre Cisco and wide receiver Zay Jones are both listed as questionable, but Pederson told reporters Friday that both are trending in the right direction.

The Tennessee Titans are dealing with several injuries and ruled out six players for Sunday.

The losses for the Titans are especially rough on defense with David Long Jr, Denico Autry, Kristian Fulton, and Tre Avery all out of action. Tennessee also listed defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons as questionable.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire

