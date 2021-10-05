Jaguars owner Shad Khan calls Urban Meyer's actions 'inexcusable': 'He must regain our trust and respect'

On Monday, Urban Meyer apologized and said the owner of the team he coaches was "very supportive." On Tuesday, said owner, Shad Khan of the Jacksonville Jaguars, released a statement that put Meyer on notice.

Khan's statement is in response to video that was posted to social media channels over the weekend, showing a woman who is not Meyer's wife dancing on him at an Ohio bar. The video came after the Jaguars lost to the Bengals in a 24-21 Thursday night game in Cincinnati.

"I have addressed this matter with Urban," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said Tuesday in a statement. "Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last week was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver."

On Monday, Meyer admitted to skipping the team flight back to Jacksonville so that he could stay in Ohio to spend time with family. Meyer said he ate dinner with his family and that "there was a big group" of people by the restaurant who "wanted me to come over and take pictures" and "tried to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around."

In the video, Meyer is seen seated by a bar and appears to face toward the center of the room while a woman dances with her back toward him.

32. Jaguars (Previously: 31): Shouldn't Urban Meyer apologize for being a distraction over the previous nine months as well?

On Monday, Meyer said he was "concerned" about potential fallout from players reacting to the matter.

"I just apologized to the team for being a distraction," Meyer said during his Monday news conference. "It's stupid. I explained everything that happened and I should not have put myself in that position."

The Jaguars fell to 0-4 after the Bengals loss and, along with the Detroit Lions, are one of only two winless teams in the NFL. On Sunday, the Jaguars will face their division rivals, the Tennessee Titans (2-2), who are currently in first place in the AFC South.

