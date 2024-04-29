Jaguars officially exercise Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne’s options

The Jaguars officially picked up fifth-year options on the contracts of 2021 first-round NFL draft selections, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, on Monday, the team announced.

We have exercised the fifth-year options on QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne Jr. pic.twitter.com/xCMPWNsUgU — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 29, 2024

The move comes as no surprise: Jacksonville general manager Trent Baalke said their options would be exercised when asked about both on Saturday.

“Before I do that, I’m going to look to have a beer,” Baalke quipped while meeting with reporters on Saturday after the 2024 NFL draft. “I’m joking. Yes.”

According to Over the Cap, Lawrence’s option would be worth $25,664,000 fully guaranteed in 2025. Etienne’s would be worth $6,143,000.

Both Lawrence and Etienne became eligible for contract extensions this offseason, following their first three campaigns in the NFL. Jacksonville can continue to negotiate and ultimately implement new deals for both players, with the fifth-year option effectively expanding the negotiating window, and of course, their tenures with the team.

Now six-year teammates dating back to 2018 at Clemson, Lawrence and Etienne have started 66 games together since college, including in the NFL playoffs.

If not for a Lisfranc injury before Etienne’s rookie campaign and Lawrence’s positive COVID-19 test ruling him out of two Tigers games in 2020, that number could have been as many as 85.

With the Jaguars, Lawrence has completed 63.8% of 1,750 passes for 11,770 yards with 58 touchdowns and 39 interceptions, adding 964 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. Etienne has recorded 2,133 yards and 16 touchdowns over 487 rushing attempts and 792 yards and one touchdown over 93 receptions.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire