Jaguars OC Press Taylor: Trevor Lawrence’s development is ‘right on schedule’

The first year and change in the NFL has been far from smooth sailing for 2021 first overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

After finishing with a 3-14 record as a starter in his rookie season with 12 touchdowns and a league-leading 17 interceptions, Lawrence struggled with inconsistency in Week 1 of the 2022 season. His Uber-efficient performance against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 quelled the concerns that he wasn’t developing as a quarterback, though.

“I think he’s right on schedule just continuing to grow week to week,” Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said Thursday. “He played with a lot of confidence. I feel like he was prepared and confident in the plan of attack and what we were trying to get done, trusted the guys around him, and had a good showing for it.”

Lawrence, 22, finished his second game of the 2022 season with 25 completions on 30 pass attempts for 235 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. His 121.5 passer rating in the 24-0 win was the highest of his young NFL career.

Earlier in the week, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson also had effusive praise for the team’s second-year quarterback.

“I just think the way he controlled and managed the offense, his efficiency, getting the ball out of his hand, he saw the defense extremely well, found the right guys in the right spots,” Pederson said Monday of Lawrence’s game against the Colts. “He did an outstanding job in the game just delivering the football and [he was] very accurate too. It wasn’t a lot of back shoulders or low balls, things like that. He was very accurate with that.”

Through the first two weeks, Lawrence has the 11th highest passer rating in the NFL and fifth highest QBR.

