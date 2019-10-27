Jaguars mascot has clever 'ghosts' troll for Jets QB Sam Darnold

Frank Schwab

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ mascot, Jaxson de Ville, wasn’t just dressing up for Halloween.

All week there was a big hullaballoo over Sam Darnold saying “I’m seeing ghosts” on the sideline during a miserable outing against the New England Patriots, and it being broadcast on ESPN during the game. The Jets were livid, and the only one who seemed unbothered was Darnold himself.

The Jaguars took note before their game against the Jets, and had some fun at Darnold’s expense. Jaxson de Ville dressed as a ghost as the team came out of the tunnel.

It’ll be hard to live that one down. Jaguars defensive players planned to yell “Boo” to Darnold during the game, ESPN said. A plane flew a banner saying “Gardner Minshew ain’t afraid of no ghost! #Duuuval,” according to WFAN.

Darnold seemed unfazed. He started the game completing eight of nine passes for 104 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter — already more production than he had against the Patriots last week.

Sam Darnold hoped to bounce back against the Jaguars on Sunday. (Getty Images)
