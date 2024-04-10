Jaguars, Josh Allen agree to five-year contract

Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen will be staying in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars and Allen have agreed to a five-year, $150 million contract with $88 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports. The precise structure of the contract has not yet been reported.

The 26-year-old Allen hit free agency coming off his best NFL season, in which he started all 17 games, recorded 17.5 sacks and was chosen to the Pro Bowl. He emerged as one of the league's elite pass rushers at the right time to cash in as a free agent, and now he has done so.

The Jaguars selected Allen out of Kentucky with the seventh overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He has played out his five-year rookie deal and got the franchise tag last month, and now he's part of the Jaguars' long-term plans, as they attempt to build a team that contends for years to come.