Jaguars to host Buccaneers for 2024 preseason joint practices

Jacksonville will host Tampa Bay for joint practices ahead of the Jaguars’ and Buccaneers’ Week 2 preseason matchup ahead of the 2024 campaign, Jags head coach Doug Pederson revealed on Monday ahead of the team’s first offseason training activity.

Pederson did not share specific days that the Buccaneers will be in town for practice, but the contest is scheduled for August 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

While the Jaguars’ Miller Electric Center practice facility was constructed, the team traveled to Detroit in 2023 and Atlanta in 2022 for preseason joint practices.

Jacksonville did not participate in a joint practice setting in 2021, and the NFL did not host any amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Before and after facing Tampa Bay in the preseason, Jacksonville will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. ET and travel to Atlanta to meet the Falcons on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. ET.

Find Jacksonville’s full 2024 season schedule here.

