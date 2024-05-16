Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 schedule
It’s here: The NFL on Wednesday evening released schedules for every team in the league, finalizing the Jaguars’ slate after revealing earlier in the day that Jacksonville would play back-to-back games in London for the second season in a row.
Below is the Jaguars’ complete 2024 schedule:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (ET)
1
Sept. 8
at
Miami Dolphins
1 p.m.
2
Sept. 15
vs.
Cleveland browns
1 p.m.
3*
Sept. 23
at
Buffalo Bills
7:30 p.m.
4
Sept. 29
at
Houston Texans
1 p.m.
5
Oct. 6
vs.
Indianapolis Colts
1 p.m.
6
Oct. 13
at (neutral)
Chicago Bears
9:30 a.m.
7
Oct. 20
vs. (neutral)
New England Patriots
9:30 a.m.
8
Oct. 27
vs.
Green Bay Packers
1 p.m.
9*
Nov. 3
at
Philadelphia Eagles
8:20 p.m.
10
Nov. 10
vs.
Minnesota Vikings
1 p.m.
11
Nov. 17
at
Detroit Lions
1 p.m.
12
BYE
13
Dec. 1
vs.
Houston Texans
1 p.m
14
Dec. 8
at
Tennessee Titans
1 p.m.
15
Dec. 15
vs.
New York Jets
1 p.m.
16
Dec. 22
at
Las Vegas Raiders
4:25 p.m.
17
Dec. 29
vs.
Tennessee Titans
1 p.m.
18
TBD
at
Indianapolis Colts
TBD
*prime-time game
