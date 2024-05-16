Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 schedule

It’s here: The NFL on Wednesday evening released schedules for every team in the league, finalizing the Jaguars’ slate after revealing earlier in the day that Jacksonville would play back-to-back games in London for the second season in a row.

Below is the Jaguars’ complete 2024 schedule:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) 1 Sept. 8 at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m. Tickets 2 Sept. 15 vs. Cleveland browns 1 p.m. Tickets 3* Sept. 23 at Buffalo Bills 7:30 p.m. Tickets 4 Sept. 29 at Houston Texans 1 p.m. Tickets 5 Oct. 6 vs. Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. Tickets 6 Oct. 13 at (neutral) Chicago Bears 9:30 a.m. Tickets 7 Oct. 20 vs. (neutral) New England Patriots 9:30 a.m. Tickets 8 Oct. 27 vs. Green Bay Packers 1 p.m. Tickets 9* Nov. 3 at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 p.m. Tickets 10 Nov. 10 vs. Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. Tickets 11 Nov. 17 at Detroit Lions 1 p.m. Tickets 12 BYE Tickets 13 Dec. 1 vs. Houston Texans 1 p.m Tickets 14 Dec. 8 at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. Tickets 15 Dec. 15 vs. New York Jets 1 p.m. Tickets 16 Dec. 22 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 p.m. Tickets 17 Dec. 29 vs. Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. Tickets 18 TBD at Indianapolis Colts TBD Tickets

*prime-time game

