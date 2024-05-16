Advertisement
Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 schedule

zach goodall
·1 min read

It’s here: The NFL on Wednesday evening released schedules for every team in the league, finalizing the Jaguars’ slate after revealing earlier in the day that Jacksonville would play back-to-back games in London for the second season in a row.

Below is the Jaguars’ complete 2024 schedule:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (ET)

1

Sept. 8

at

Miami Dolphins

1 p.m.

2

Sept. 15

vs.

Cleveland browns

1 p.m.

3*

Sept. 23

at

Buffalo Bills

7:30 p.m.

4

Sept. 29

at

Houston Texans

1 p.m.

5

Oct. 6

vs.

Indianapolis Colts

1 p.m.

6

Oct. 13

at (neutral)

Chicago Bears

9:30 a.m.

7

Oct. 20

vs. (neutral)

New England Patriots

9:30 a.m.

8

Oct. 27

vs.

Green Bay Packers

1 p.m.

9*

Nov. 3

at

Philadelphia Eagles

8:20 p.m.

10

Nov. 10

vs.

Minnesota Vikings

1 p.m.

11

Nov. 17

at

Detroit Lions

1 p.m.

12

BYE

13

Dec. 1

vs.

Houston Texans

1 p.m

14

Dec. 8

at

Tennessee Titans

1 p.m.

15

Dec. 15

vs.

New York Jets

1 p.m.

16

Dec. 22

at

Las Vegas Raiders

4:25 p.m.

17

Dec. 29

vs.

Tennessee Titans

1 p.m.

18

TBD

at

Indianapolis Colts

TBD

*prime-time game

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

