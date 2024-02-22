Jaguars finalize 2024 coaching staff; includes former Seahawks' Kris Richard as DB coach
After naming Ryan Nielsen the team's defensive coordinator a few weeks ago, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson announced his full coaching staff for the 2024 season Thursday.
Pederson was tasked with replacing a couple of coaches on the offensive side of the football, including the team's running backs coach and assistant offensive line coach after parting ways with Bernie Parmalee and Todd Washington.
Offensive quality control coach Greg Austin was promoted to the team's assistant offensive line coach role. Meanwhile, Pederson hired former Tennessee Volunteers RB coach Jerry Mack as the team's RB coach to replace Parmalee.
The Jaguars also lost offensive passing game coordinator Nick Holz to the Tennessee Titans. Holz will be Tennessee's offensive coordinator in 2024 under new Titans head coach Brian Callahan. Pederson has not hired a new passing game coordinator at this time.
Pederson and Nielsen were also tasked with replacing most of the team's defensive coaching staff after firing Mike Caldwell shortly following the 2023 campaign. Only outside linebackers coach Bill Shuey, defensive quality control coach Patrick Reilly and assistant defensive line coach Rory Segrest were retained.
Reilly has since been promoted to the team's assistant inside linebackers coach role.
Here is the list of new hires in 2024 for the Jaguars:
Defensive Coordinator
Kris Richard
Defensive Backs Coach
Matt House
Inside Linebackers Coach
Cory Robinson
Defensive Assistant/Cornerbacks Coach
Jeremy Garrett
Defensive Line Coach
Mike Gray
Assistant Secondary Coach/Defensive Analyst
Mario Jeberaeel
Assistant Outside Linebackers Coach
Jerry Mack
Running Backs Coach
Greg Austin
Assistant Offensive Line Coach
Jamel Mutunga
Offensive Quality Control Coach
One name that stands out above all is defensive backs coach Kris Richard, who spent nearly a decade with the Seattle Seahawks in various roles including defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator. He spent 2021-22 with Nielsen in New Orleans.
During his time with Seattle, Richard helped usher in one of the most influential defenses of this generation, "the Legion of Boom," comprised of star defenders Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Brandon Browner, Byron Maxwell and in the latter years of his tenure, former Jaguars CB Shaq Griffin.
Another interesting nugget on the team's new coaches is on Jaguars assistant secondary coach/defensive analysis Mike Gray. Gray was with Nielsen in 2023, working with the secondary. He is a Jacksonville, Fla., native and was a two-time All-County safety at Creekside High School.
Inside linebackers coach Matt House coached Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen in college. House was the team's defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach from 2017-18 before jumping to the pros.
