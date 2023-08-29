Jaguars announce full list of cuts, including Doug Pederson's son

The Jaguars are officially down to 53 players on their roster, as all NFL teams must be by 4 p.m. ET today.

Jacksonville announced all the moves it made today to get down to 53, including the son of head coach Doug Pederson.

The Jaguars waived LS Tucker Addington, WR Kevin Austin Jr., S Latavious Brini, OLB D.J. Coleman, RB Snoop Conner, OL Coy Cronk, DL De'Shaan Dixon, CB Erick Hallett II, WR Jacob Harris, CB Kaleb Hayes, LB Dequan Jackson, OL Samuel Jackson, WR Oliver Martin, K James McCourt, S Ayo Oyelola, TE Derek Parish, TE Josh Pederson, TE Gerrit Prince, WR Kendric Pryor, QB Nathan Rourke, OLB Jordan Smith, OLB Willie Taylor III, DL Raymond Vohasek, OL Darryl Williams, WR Seth Williams and CB Divaad Wilson.

Waived with an injury designation was WR Jaray Jenkins.

Players released who are not subject to waivers were OL Chandler Brewer, CB Tevaughn Campbell, DL Michael Dogbe, OL Bobby Evans and RB Qadree Ollison.

The Jaguars also put LB Ventrell Miller and OL Josh Wells on injured reserve, and put CB Chris Claybrooks on the Commissioner's Exempt List.