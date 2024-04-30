Jaguars agree to terms with 13 undrafted free agents

The Jaguars announced 13 agreements with undrafted free agents on Tuesday.

Five wide receivers are part of the group. The Jaguars drafted Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round last Thursday and they released Zay Jones on Tuesday.

UTSA's Joshua Cephus, Albany's Brevin Easton, Mount Union's Wayne Ruby, Memphis' Joseph Scates, and Western Carolina's David White Jr. are the incoming wideouts. White grew up in Jacksonville before moving on to college.

The Jaguars also agreed to terms with Rutgers tight end Shawn Bowman, Indiana defensive end Andre Carter, Villanova running back Jalen Jackson, Oregon guard Steven Jones, Ohio State safety Josh Proctor, South Alabama linebacker Trey Kiser, Akron running back Lorenzo Lingard, and Appalachian State linebacker Andrew Parker Jr.