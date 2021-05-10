Jags remain a top-50 most valuable franchise

Jacksonville is one of the smallest markets in the NFL (and in North American sports, in general). But that hasn’t stopped the Jaguars from overperforming in the value department in recent years relative to their market size. According to this year’s rundown from Forbes of the most valuable franchises in professional sports, the Jaguars came in at a tie for 47th with the New York Mets.

47 (tie). Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL) • Value: $2.45 billion • Five-Year Change In Value: 66% • Owner: Shahid Khan • Year Purchased: 2011 • Price Paid: $770 million

Last season, the Jags were the 44th most-valuable franchise in professional sports. The also were the 23rd most-valuable NFL franchise, but fell to 25th this season.

It’s fairly impressive to see Jacksonville in lockstep with a massive market team like the Mets, and it’s even more impressive how much more valuable the team is now than when it was purchased by Khan in 2011. Between Khan’s investment in the team locally and overseas in the United Kingdom, it’s a much bigger brand now than it was under the Weaver family.

With the addition of a superstar in the making in quarterback Trevor Lawrence, it seems the ever-rising value of the Jaguars will only continue to increase in the coming years.